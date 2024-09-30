While it may have taken Toyota and Lexus the better part of a decade to develop the extreme Lexus LFA, the Japanese supercar was certainly worth the wait. Alongside pioneering carbon fibre weaved in a way never before, the LFA continues to drop jaws around the world with its 4.8-litre V10 engine. Of course, the engine is why Paris Hilton owned one.

And it was not just Paris that fancies a bit of JDM royalty, Rowan Atkinson aka Mr Bean owned the very car that you see listed for sale at The Octane Collection in the UK, for a cool £839,995. It was first delivered to Japan on 08/2012 as 1 of just 198 RHD cars produced.

Mr Bean Lexus LFA 1 of 13

Delivered as a Japanese model it spent the majority of its life there with its history pack documenting 6 service entries until it’s Import into the UK in 2022. Since it’s arrival the car has been serviced a further 2 occasions by the Lexus main dealer at Milton Keynes; the dedicated service centre for the LFA in the UK. Now celebrity/enthusiast owned this LFA continues to be treasured, as it has been during its entire life.

While the Lexus LFA is more about the enjoyment than full-on batshit crazy performance figures, it is still a potent car. With a V10 delivering 552 hp at an ear-ringing 8,700 rpm as well as 354 lb-ft of torque at 6,800 rpm, the LFA reached 0-62mph standstill in less than 4 seconds. A more obscure figure is just how quickly the LFA revs from idle to 9,000 rpm, just six-tenth of a second thanks to the advanced internals.

Additionally, the engine was made from a blend of aluminium, magnesium and titanium alloy which is smaller than an equivalent V8 and lighter than an equivalent V6. The pistons were constructed from forged aluminium whereas the connecting rods and valves were crafted from titanium.

The car came about as a pet project of Toyota whose aim was to build a supercar to challenge those being offered by the likes of Ferrari, Lamborghini or Porsche and was limited to only 500 units: 436 units were standard whereas 64 units were Nurburgring Package examples.