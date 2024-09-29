McLaren Automotive has confirmed that the next chapter in the extraordinary story of its legendary ‘1’ hypercar lineage. The new ultimate series McLaren, to be named McLaren W1, will be revealed at 13:00 BST on Sunday, 6 October 2024.

The W1 name celebrates McLaren’s World Championship mindset, with the public reveal date marking the 50th anniversary of McLaren winning its first Formula 1 Constructors’ World Championship, and Emerson Fittipaldi winning the 1974 World Drivers’ Championship with McLaren.

The McLaren W1, is a successor to the iconic McLaren F1, and the era-defining McLaren P1 which went toe-to-toe with the Porsche 918 Spyder and La Ferrari.

“The McLaren W1 is defined by real supercar principles and is the ultimate expression of a McLaren supercar. Born of our rich racing history and World Championship mindset, W1 pushes the boundaries of performance and is worthy of the ‘1’ name. Like its predecessors the F1 and McLaren P1, W1 defines the rulebook of a real supercar.” Michael Leiters, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive.

