Abt has taken an Audi R8 GT2 race car and transformed it into a street-legal sports car. The Abt XGT redefines the pecking order on public roads, even giving the Porsche 911 GT3 RS a run for its money.

The slight left bend on the autobahn shouldn’t have been memorable, but the driver of the Skoda Octavia will remember it for a long time. We had been leisurely cruising in the right lane, and now it’s time to unleash Pandora’s box of acceleration. Second, third, fourth gear. We rev the V10 engine almost to its limit and snap the gears in with the right paddle. Bam, bam, bam. The green LEDs on the dashboard rapidly shift to the right, accompanied by the shrill wail of the V10 cylinder. Sound insulation? None. The symphony of combustion reaches us almost unhindered. We revel in the wild, unbridled noise. Our Skoda-driving predecessor? Not so much. As the acoustic tsunami floods his cabin, he visibly flinches and begins to swerve slightly.

Abt XGT 1 of 20

The rolling force of nature we’re in is called the Abt XGT and at first glance, it might look like a modified Audi R8 with a monstrous rear wing. However, this is not just a souped-up street sports car—it’s a pure GT2 race car with a street-legal license. Of course, making this happen wasn’t without substantial modifications. “Behind the license plate, there are over 40 individual approvals,” says ex-racer Martin Tomczyk, now Director of Motorsport at Abt.

These changes cover aspects like car diagnostics, emission regulations, and crash behavior. Quite extensive modifications. That’s why the Abt XGT doesn’t carry an Audi chassis number, but one from Abt itself, reflecting the significant effort that went into making this beast street-legal. Unsurprisingly, this kind of fun doesn’t come cheap. Only 99 units will be built, each with a price tag starting at €599,200. To make the racer more suitable for daily use, the engineers added a few conveniences. An air conditioner keeps the cabin cool when you’re flying around corners, and the body is raised about 10 to 15 millimetres for comfort, preventing you from scraping over every pebble. There’s even a lift system for the front axle, and instead of the 18-inch race tires, the XGT rolls on 19-inch fronts and 20-inch rears.

The gearbox is a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, but the driver has to shift manually. Anything less would be too soft and wouldn’t fit the car’s character. The only exception is the first gear, where the clutch disengages automatically—convenient when waiting at a red light. To help with manoeuvring, a rear-view camera is installed, which is extremely useful since the view through the rear hatch is already compromised by the enormous spoiler.

Abt’s team spent two years developing this purist street sports car, which doesn’t hide its racing genes even when parked. The driver has to climb into the seat through a roll cage and is secured with a four-point racing harness. The seat is fixed, with adjustments made to the steering column and the sliding pedals. The interior is pure racing, with a steering wheel sporting two ‘horns’ and buttons scattered everywhere. The center console is the same—every switch has a purpose. Starting the car feels more like priming a jet fighter. You can’t just turn a key and go. The transparent plastic cover over the power button has to be slid aside, and a press of the button brings the machine to life.

Accompanied by a whirring sound, the systems come online. One more press, and the 5.2-litre V10 behind the driver roars to life. “I’m ready! Let’s go!” it seems to scream, as the intake on the roof draws in air for the screaming V10. We click the right paddle to engage first gear, and the Abt XGT lurches forward, like a purebred racehorse in the starting gate, eager to gallop. With 470 kW / 640 PS and over 550 Nm of torque, this machine is ready to redefine the pecking order on public roads.

While top speed wasn’t the main focus during development, the XGT’s stats are still formidable: 310 km/h and 0–100 km/h in 3.2 seconds. “At 200 km/h, the car generates about 900 kilograms of downforce,” explains Martin Tomczyk. This is crucial, as the carbon fibre body and 90% full fuel tank only add up to 1,450 kilograms. Without the downforce, the XGT would quickly become a projectile. Instead, it sticks to the asphalt like glue. Every corner feels like a gift, each one essentially a slightly modified straight. The XGT is a true corner-hunter, living up to the Newtonian principle of action and reaction. Every movement of the ultra-direct steering results in immediate directional changes, and every tap of the gas pedal produces instant acceleration. It’s pure racing. The same goes for the steel brakes, which require a firm press but deliver incredible stopping power. After a few kilometres, you get used to the directness of the rolling missile and become one with the machine. The Abt XGT is addictive—not for everyone, but for true racers.