The trend towards ever-larger and especially more luxurious SUVs remains unbroken worldwide. Particularly in Asia, the lucrative Emirates, or the USA, affluent customers seek that little extra in automotive luxury. The Maybach EQS 680 SUV delivers exactly that—effortlessly electric.

The fact that the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV is equipped with a powerful electric drivetrain is almost a side note, as the powertrain takes a backseat in such a luxury model. The fleet of the typical customer is large enough, and usually includes various drivetrain options for all occasions. It’s more about luxury and exclusivity—and the Maybach EQS 680 SUV offers both in abundance. “The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV combines our leadership in digitalisation and electromobility with our focus on the luxury segment,” emphasises Mercedes-CEO Ola Källenius. “The first all-electric vehicle from Mercedes-Maybach complements the best technologies from Mercedes-Benz with the extra comfort and individual details only Mercedes-Maybach can offer.”

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV 1 of 23

For a grand entrance in front of the opera house, a trendy restaurant, or along a promenade, the EQS design is still a bit too understated despite numerous signature Maybach touches. The SUV, which costs at least 200,000 euros, resembles the standard Mercedes EQS SUV, so it needs many subtle MM details to stand out from the electric behemoth next door. This also applies to the interior, where it’s evident that the Maybach version is a noble trim level rather than a standalone vehicle. The dark leather on seats, panels, and the plush carpets is extremely impressive, feels amazing, and the seating comfort is simply spectacular. Yet, unlike models like the Rolls-Royce Cullinan or Bentley Bentayga, the EQS SUV is on a different path. It feels more modern inside—not just thanks to its displays—more technical, and closer to a standard premium SUV. The interior space is generous, but the 5.13-metre length does not provide an opulent feeling. A version with an extended XL wheelbase and ample legroom would be expected in a Maybach. Instead, there’s enhanced travel comfort, spectacular materials, but more room in the rear would be welcome, along with more than the 3.12-metre wheelbase.

Nevertheless, the cabin’s luxury suite is impressive, as the rear seats’ adjustments, climate control, and massage functions make every kilometre and minute of the journey a delight. Depending on the selected program, the calves are even relaxed, and the heating for the shoulder and neck areas presents a tempting invitation to sleep. The mini fridge with silver champagne flutes in the broad centre console seems questionable, but the two rear screens, tablet entertainment, and the impressive noise insulation are more essential. The Maybach EQS is whisper-quiet, thanks to additional soundproofing and the leather partition separating the luggage compartment. This makes the electric SUV a true silent cruiser—a real pleasure.

The comfort is remarkable, even with the massive 275/45 R21 wheels, but the rear-axle steering makes the posh EQS surprisingly nimble. This may be more relevant in Europe or Asia than in the USA or the Emirates, where city streets can get tight, and the up to 4.5-degree rear steering adds a practical edge. The weight of this luxury SUV is astronomical at 3,075 kilograms, surpassing even the 2.9-tonne Rolls-Royce Spectre. Despite the excellent rear seats, someone must still drive the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV. Behind the wheel, the comfort is almost as impressive as in the back. However, the steering wheel, with its many touch-sensitive controls, remains problematic, and the Hyperscreen can feel overwhelming at night. But once accustomed to the three individual displays, they enhance the luxury feel, especially during evening drives. Luggage space suffers due to the rear seats’ positioning and the leather-lined luggage partition, with only 440 litres available behind the automatic tailgate—hardly generous. The limited payload of just 425 kilograms is also a concern.

Once the driver focuses back on the road, they can enjoy the smooth ride and ample power. The two electric motors (permanently excited synchronous machines) on the front and rear axles produce 484 kW / 658 PS and an impressive 950 Nm of torque. While not a wild performance machine with 800, 900, or more than 1,000 PS, it’s still more than enough to accelerate the three-tonne crossover at will. Well, almost at will, because the disappointment of the top speed being limited to just 210 km/h—and being overtaken by almost every VW Golf on the highway—is undeniable. However, the electric range of over 600 kilometres, thanks to the 118 kWh battery pack, is more agreeable. In reality, and with seasonal weather changes, the range is likely closer to 500 kilometres before requiring a charging stop. Any frustration about the lack of 800-volt charging, which would allow for speeds of 250 or even over 300 kW, quickly fades as one reclines in the massage seats. Charging is capped at 200 kW—unfortunately.