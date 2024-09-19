The Porsche 911 Turbo, first unveiled at the 1973 International Motor Show, became more than a performance icon when it was gifted to Louise Piëch in 1974 by her brother, Ferry Porsche. This gesture was a tribute to her lifelong contributions to the Porsche legacy. Louise, the eldest child of Ferdinand Porsche, had been involved in the family business from a young age. Her passion for cars was evident, as she participated in motorsports and played a pivotal role in founding Porsche Konstruktionen GmbH in 1947 alongside Ferry.

911 Turbo Louise Piëch 1 of 4

Her 911 Turbo was a special one-off model, featuring a turbocharged 2.7-litre engine and “Carrera” badging. The car’s silver exterior contrasted with its luxurious brick-red leather interior, making it a unique addition to Porsche’s history. Louise drove the car regularly, even into her 90s, showcasing her enduring love for Porsche and the 911 series. The car was more than just a machine; it symbolised Porsche’s cutting-edge engineering and Louise’s instrumental role in shaping the brand’s future.

Even as Porsche continued to innovate, Louise’s influence remained ever-present, particularly in the evolution of the 911 Turbo. She passed away in 1999, but her legacy endures. Her contributions to the brand, combined with the enduring appeal of the 911 Turbo, continue to inspire car enthusiasts and preserve her place in Porsche’s storied history.