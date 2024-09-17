The Audi e-tron GT benefits from a facelift just like its technical sibling, the Porsche Taycan. With the new hydraulic suspension, the Audi achieves a balance between long-distance comfort and agility, thereby creating a distinct identity.

The division of roles between the Porsche Taycan and the Audi e-tron GT is clear. The car from Zuffenhausen is the dynamic performer, while the one from Ingolstadt is the grand tourer. Nothing has changed with the facelift, as the executives at the brand with the four rings repeatedly emphasise. This is dictated by corporate strategy. However, the tools the engineers use to achieve this goal have changed. “We preferred to invest the money in technology,” says Chief Engineer Stephan Reil, and chassis specialist Carsten Jablonski adds, “We’ve shown what is technically possible.”

This direction makes sense for the Audi e-tron GT. Some claim that the Ingolstadt model is more attractive than the Taycan. The technology remains the same, but it has been significantly refined with the facelift, especially the suspension. The Audi e-tron GT now features an active suspension consisting of a single-chamber air spring combined with adaptive dampers. These hydraulic dampers continuously adjust to road irregularities to keep the body as level as possible, minimising pitch (during braking) and roll (in corners). Each shock absorber is equipped with a separate hydraulic pump that counteracts body movements as soon as the wheel sensor triggers an alert. This works well because the rebound and compression stages of the dampers can be actively regulated independently. The challenging balance between dynamics and comfort is achieved: Despite the 21-inch wheels, the e-tron GT is suitable for long-distance driving and can still be agile around corners. The key is that the hydraulic suspension does not artificially maintain the body in a horizontal position, avoiding a false sense of stability.

In terms of driving modes, the Performance variant of the Audi e-tron GT RS offers a full range. In addition to the usual settings of Efficiency, Comfort, and Dynamic, two customisable modes, RS 1 and RS 2, are also available. “It is possible to have the car low and the dampers comfortable,” explains Chief Engineer Stephan Reil. “Low” means up to 22 millimetres for the e-tron GT. In the normal setting, the car already sits ten millimetres lower than its model siblings. Audi also offers a pre-set dynamic menu in RS Performance mode, particularly suited for winding country roads and passes. This means that the electronically controlled rear axle differential lock is specifically tuned for sportiness in the top model. Since the multi-plate clutch can be fully variably controlled, the locking range varies from zero to 100 percent. The rear-axle steering, where the wheels turn up to 2.8 degrees, also contributes to the car’s agility. Of course, we pressed the red button on the steering wheel to unleash the GT sports car and were impressed by its agility. The Audi can be precisely guided around corners. This is also due to the steering, which never leaves the driver in doubt about how much longer the Bridgestone tyres (comprising 55 percent renewable or recycled materials) will hold out.

Most of our time was spent in Efficiency mode, which does not compromise performance but makes the drivetrain respond less aggressively to throttle inputs. This makes for a more relaxed driving experience. There is plenty of power available. When the Launch Control is activated, the car produces 680 kW / 925 PS, while the overboost power for overtaking is 620 kW / 843 PS for ten seconds. Although the peak power is 20 kW / 27 PS less than that of the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, it is still enough to make a statement on the motorway. Even though the top speed is limited to 250 km/h, the standard sprint from 0 to 100 km/h is achieved in 2.5 seconds. Any questions? This is made possible by two PSM motors, with 252 kW / 342 PS at the front and 415 kW / 564 PS at the rear. The rear motor is more compact than before, mainly due to the internal design, as the rotor from the PPE platform’s electric machines is now used in this motor. Overall, the Audi e-tron GT is about 30 kilograms lighter than its predecessor.

This reduction in weight not only enhances agility but also extends the range. The battery is much more important. With improved cells and optimised software, the engineers have increased the battery capacity by twelve kilowatt-hours to 105 kWh (97 kWh net) while simultaneously reducing weight by twelve kilograms to 625 kilograms. The e-tron GT RS Performance should now achieve a range of around 592 kilometres, approximately 100 kilometres more than before. The charging capacity has also been significantly improved. The Audi e-tron GT can now draw a maximum of 320 kW from a fast-charging station, replenishing the batteries from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes – five minutes faster than before. This means that the cigarette break will be much shorter than before. In ten minutes, the battery can be charged with enough energy for 280 kilometres. Charging at home with a wall box is possible with a maximum of 22 kW, filling the battery from zero to 100 percent in eleven hours.

Thus, the Audi e-tron GT RS Performance offers a lot. However, this pleasure comes at a price, starting from at least 160,500 euros. It’s worth considering a glance back at Zuffenhausen – the Porsche Taycan Turbo S costs 209,900 euros.