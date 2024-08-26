Porsche’s Sonderwunsch program, known for its bespoke automotive creations, has produced a true rarity: the 993 Speedster. This one-of-a-kind model is based on the iconic 993 series, but it comes with a host of custom features that set it apart from any other. The most striking change is the Speedster’s unique design, featuring a lowered windshield and a reimagined rear deck, which harks back to the classic Speedsters of the past while maintaining the 993’s distinct identity.

Porsche unveiled the car at Monterey Car Week before it headed back to Europe for Italian designer, Luca Trazzi, to take final delivery of the car which he helped Sonderwunsch design. Based an a 993 Carrera Cabriolet, the Speedster has been finished in Otto yellow, named after the new owner’s dog. During the build process, Porsche let Trazzi watch the bare bodyshell get galvanised, and it even let him apply some of the paint. The Sonderwunsch department has been around for decades, allowing the most special customers customise production models and building special one-offs.

993 Speedster 1 of 16

Powering this Speedster is a 3.6-litre flat-six engine, which delivers 282 horsepower. The 993 Speedster isn’t just about looking the part it promises to offer a period-correct driving experience and dynamic driving experience Porsche enthusiasts expect and remains true to the Carrera lineage.

Inside, the 993 Speedster continues the theme of exclusivity. The cabin is adorned with custom leather upholstery, crafted specifically for this model, along with unique badging that highlights its special status. The attention to detail is evident throughout, with every element carefully designed to offer a luxurious and personalised driving environment.

As a one-off creation from Porsche’s Sonderwunsch program, the 993 Speedster is modern take on classic Porsche history marrying of tradition and innovation.