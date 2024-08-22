Not much has changed with the facelift of the Audi RS3, but alongside minor tweaks, a new suspension system has set a record time on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Even those who look closely might barely notice the facelift of the Audi RS3, which remains available as a five-door or sedan. There are slight tweaks to the front and LED light elements at both the front and rear. Still, this sporty compact model from Ingolstadt is worth keeping an eye on, as the turbocharged five-cylinder engine is likely approaching the end of its life cycle, especially with the Audi TT RS being discontinued. So, it’s time to jump in and enjoy it while you can. The 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbo engine’s output remains unchanged at 294 kW / 400 PS, as does the all-wheel drive and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

With a maximum torque of 500 Nm, the RS3 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds, and the sporty compact model is electronically limited to 290 km/h. Although few customers are likely to take the pudgy racer to the Nürburgring Nordschleife, its lap times are a crucial indicator of its dynamic capabilities. With its newly tuned sport suspension, the Audi RS3 Sportback conquers the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife in just over 7:33 minutes – the fastest in the compact class to date. It remains to be seen how long it will take for a competitor to attempt to break the seven-and-a-half-minute barrier on the roughly 20-kilometre winding course. This new record was made possible by the finer calibration of the so-called Torque Splitter, which provides fully variable torque distribution between the rear wheels, electronic stability control, torque vectoring, and adaptive dampers.

Inside, you can choose between sport or bucket seats with leather or Dinamica upholstery, a sport steering wheel, and the familiar displays for instruments, navigation, and sound system. The Audi RS3 Sportback starts at €66,000, with the sedan costing an additional €2,000. Deliveries begin in October.