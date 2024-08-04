The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro made its world premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. We experienced firsthand just how impressive this ultimate AMG GT truly is.

The man behind the wheel is in his element. “Incredible how precise it is,” smiles Bernd Schneider, as he turns the steering wheel 90 degrees to the right. We barely manage to mumble a “Mhm” while our stomach signals a red alert, ready to turn itself inside out. When a five-time DTM champion is having fun, things get serious on the handling course. To get straight to the point, the stunt ended without major collateral damage, and the interior remained intact. However, anyone looking to fully exploit the potential of a car like the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic must disregard the sensitivities of their digestive system.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic 1 of 20

Once again, we hurtle into a tricky left-right combination at breakneck speed. Turn in, flip the car over, and back on the gas. The AMG GT Pro handles so well that steering inputs are minimal. Now comes the tight hairpin. No reason to slow down prematurely. “The brakes with the large discs are really good,” says “Mr. DTM” as he slams on the brakes, making my sternum involuntarily become best friends with the seatbelt. A look at the brakes is worth it. The brake discs are made of carbon-ceramic, and the pads, like in racing, are designed for performance. Titanium forms the backs of the brake pads, saving weight on the unsprung masses. At the front, the discs are 42 centimetres in diameter (the largest AMG currently offers as standard) and equipped with six-piston fixed calipers, while the rear features single-piston fixed calipers. The fact that they are only available in black is another amusing detail.

“We optimised the front brake discs by changing the internal structure to dissipate heat faster,” explains project manager Dennis Steidl. Additionally, the Affalterbach engineers have further improved the internal cooling channels of the brakes. Cooling is a major focus for the AMG GT Pro. Two large air intakes in the front bumper and dedicated brake cooling ducts assist with temperature control. Here, more is always better, so the front license plate can be quickly removed to allow more air to be drawn in. “We’ve made the car ready for the track,” adds the other project manager, Tobias Roll. That’s why the differentials on the front and rear axles, as well as the all-wheel-drive transfer case, are actively cooled by an electrically operated water pump. Under the car, channels curve towards the vehicle’s sides, creating a tornado-like effect that generates additional downforce.

In tight corners, rear-axle steering helps, and the all-wheel drive assists with acceleration. Bernd Schneider beams again. “Fantastic!” But with a weight of around 1.9 tonnes, even the engineers and the 2R Cup tyres (front 295/30 ZR 21 and rear 305/30 ZR 21) – semi-slicks – have their limits, and the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro understeers when the speed going into a corner is too high. This can easily happen. With 450 kW / 612 PS (20 kW / 27 PS more than the AMG GT 63) and a maximum torque of 850 Newton metres (an increase of 50 Nm), the V8 engine delivers a massive punch, but it can’t completely hide its weight. The acceleration is breathtaking, in the truest sense of the word: the AMG GT 63 Pro sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, reaches 200 km/h in 10.9 seconds, and the forward momentum only ends at 317 km/h.

High speed isn’t everything, though! After all, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro is intended to be a “track tool” with greater everyday usability. That’s why there are optional rear bucket seats, and the suspension with active roll stabilization can be adjusted for comfort at the press of a button. However, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic will never be a soft ride. Nor will it be a bargain. We estimate the price to be around 200,000 euros.