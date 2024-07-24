The Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 was yet again an astounding success with a myriad of new cars and bikes. Luckily, the weather behaved this year allowing the 4-day event to run smoothly from Thursday to Sunday.

New car debuts included the new BMW G90 M5, Bugatti Tourbillon and the Ferrari 12Cilindri which was revealed behind closed doors at the Ferrari hospitality. We also got to see Mad Mike’s new McLaren drift car powered by a rotary engine while Travis Pastrana and the Subaru USA team brought out a new project car known as Project Midnight for the record attemot at the Hill.

That record went to an electric powered Ford Supervan, with a time of 43.98s.

Our photographer Yaron Esposito was there with his camera, and he managed to get the following shots.

Photos by Yaron Esposito