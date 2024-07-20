The availability of convertibles is dwindling, and it’s even worse for roadsters. The electric drivetrain seems to be delivering the final blow to this dying segment. One model that defies the trend by being both open-top and electrically driven is the MG Cyberster. We took this fun open-top car for a few fast laps.

MG is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Although the once quintessentially British car manufacturer now sails under the flag of the Chinese Saic Group, those in charge seem more aware than ever of the brand’s heritage. The MG Cyberster is a testament to this, being the first model to combine purist roadster feelings with an electric drivetrain. At 4.54 metres in length, the open-top MG is not small, and it is quite snug inside. One must abandon the traditional mindset that electric roadsters of today are small, light fun machines darting through tight mountain passes. The Cyberster, as the founder of this new segment, is no exception. The hefty battery pack in the underbody not only prevents a low seating position directly over the road but also rules out a small, nimble two-seater that can navigate in the tracks of a Mazda MX-5, BMW Z4, or Porsche 718 Boxster.

MG Cyberster 1 of 20

However, the design of the Cyberster is striking whether the top is up or down, and anyone who casually swings the scissor doors upwards will capture the spotlight long before the roadster zips away into the distance. Buyers can choose between a rear-wheel-drive model with a hefty 250 kW / 340 PS / 475 Nm and a powerfully motored all-wheel-drive model boasting 375 kW / 510 PS / 720 Nm – performance levels that were once unimaginable in this league. If you’re going for an open-top MG Cyberster, then you might as well opt for the top model for the first test run, because given the two-tonne kerb weight, more power is not the worst choice. So, we slide into the snug but not too tight seat and get going right away.

Both the tyres and the driver aren’t warmed up yet, so under the bright sunshine and with the top down, we take the first laps with ambition but not too fast. The bite from the two electric motors on the front and rear axles is fantastic, thanks to more than 700 Nm of torque. It’s immediately apparent that opting for the more powerful version, which has 20-inch wheels instead of the usual 19-inch ones – 245s at the front and 275s at the rear – was a good decision. The curves on the Goodwood track in southern Britain are not tight, and the open MG loves that. The outward support in the corners with fast, drivable radii could be a bit stiffer and harder, but the Cyberster isn’t meant to be a race car, rather an open-top fun roadster that makes longer trips enjoyable. This is further emphasized by the 77 kWh battery pack in the underbody, which is good for a low centre of gravity but adds several hundred kilograms to the roadster’s weight, which even the mighty 375 kW / 510 PS cannot fully conceal.

The Cyberster is heavy, but the brakes grip firmly – even with repeated use. The transition from regeneration to brake disc: good. The fine-tuning of the electric power steering is less impressive, as the precision falls short compared to sharp steerers like the Mazda MX-5 or Porsche Boxster. Nevertheless, one should not dismiss the Cyberster’s sporty ambitions even on the race track. On the contrary, the punch out of the corners is a real delight. You can skip the impressive yet practically unnecessary 0-to-100 km/h sprint in 3.2 seconds and not be too bothered by the top speed limited to 200 km/h that the top model offers its occupants.

Nobody needs more than 500 PS for such speeds, and being overtaken by modestly powered compact and mid-size models on the motorway despite sporting ambitions can be a bit painful for the sun-soaked roadster enthusiast on their way to the next mountain pass.

At least the battery pack, with its usable capacity of 74 kWh, ensures that the open-top Chinese car needs to recharge only after 440 kilometres. However, charging is as slow as driving in the left lane of the motorway, with a maximum charging power of 144 kW, which is too little for a newly developed electric model even with 400-volt technology. This should be 180 or 200 kW, especially by Chinese standards. The modular electric platform of the MG Cyberster is identical to that of the MG4.

Inside, the MG Cyberster is a true sports roadster with well-contoured sports seats but relatively small displays (two 7.0-inch and one 10.25-inch screen) for instruments, controls, and navigation. The fabric roof opens and closes fully electrically, while the charming gift for its 100th birthday is already eagerly getting back on the track for the next fast laps after a short break in the pit lane. Potential buyers can look forward to this as well, as the Cyberster is expected to arrive in Germany after the summer – with prices starting at around 56,000 euros for the rear-wheel-drive model. And that should be more than sufficient for most customers.