Events like Pebble Beach, Amelia Island, and the Concorso d’Eleganza are considered the world’s most exclusive car events. Now, the Scandinavian Concours “The Aurora” in Båstad, Sweden, aims to join this prestigious lineup. The first attempt leaves us wanting more and hopeful for a sunny 2025.

The most spectacular car event of the year takes place annually in the third week of August at the exclusive Pebble Beach on the Californian Pacific coast. It is even more exclusive and atmospheric by Lake Como, where classic car enthusiasts gather at the Concorso d’Eleganza at Villa d’Este in late spring. In southern Sweden, “The Aurora – a Scandinavian Concours” aims to present itself as modern, fresh, and equally thrilling. The charming location, known as “Norrvikens Trädgårdar,” is a beautiful botanical garden that has gained fame for hosting exclusive events and luxury weddings. The elegant manor house with its impressively maintained park appears even more elite with nearly 100 vehicles, including million-dollar classic cars, notable luxury models, and powerful hypercars. Aurora strives to be different: modern, younger, and thus more appealing to young car enthusiasts without alienating classic car collectors.

A relaxed stroll among flower beds and apple trees reveals that million-dollar Koenigsegg machines, Zagato creations, or modern Porsche 918 racers attract far more attention than pre-war models from Bentley, Iso Rivolta, Alfa Romeo, or Mercedes, also on display at Norrvikens in a dance of light, shadow, and rain. Accordingly, the audience is younger, opting for protective umbrellas over the usual straw hats and navy double-breasted blazers, especially after arriving in their own sports cars. The Swedish summer is notoriously unpredictable, but stable, or even summery weather has been scarce across Europe in recent weeks. The approximately 6,000 Aurora visitors are only marginally bothered by this—they are prepared for the mix of sun and rain, preferring to chat about the automotive gems on lush green lawns and enjoy the coastal views.

Children press their noses against beauties like the Mercedes 300 SL Gullwing, Ferrari Testarossa, or a striking yellow BMW 507 and even make a detour to the pavilion where BMW presents its electric future visions. However, at this Scandinavian concours, no one is particularly interested in the electric cars of tomorrow. Instead, Ferrari F40 engines are revved up to applause, dreams are indulged in the plush leather of a Mercedes 540 K, and car collections are passionately discussed. The audience is wealthy but not aloof, and Båstad, rightly nicknamed the Swedish Riviera by Nordic standards, lives up to its name. The event shines with the presence of Swedish Crown Prince Carl Philip, Duke of Värmland and Prince of Sweden, a car enthusiast himself, as well as Christian Koenigsegg, whose hypercar factory is less than 30 kilometres from Båstad.

The brand of million-dollar record-breakers celebrates its 30th anniversary at The Aurora, appearing alongside Rolls-Royce with luxury models from the 1994 Silver Spirit, which Queen Elizabeth once toured Sweden in, to the electric Spectre.

Champagne, lobster canapés, and oysters are as much a part of The Aurora Concours as they are at Villa d’Este by Lake Como or The Quail in Pebble Beach. People showcase their possessions—not just their cars. Luxury labels, high-end watches, and gemstones gleam alongside automotive treasures under the barely setting midnight sun, while the sweet smell of cigar smoke wafts through the air and relaxed conversations about the ATP tennis tournament, held a few kilometres away for top players who were ousted early from Wimbledon, take place. At least there are fresh strawberries with cream in Båstad, and almost everyone prefers a glass of champagne to British Pimm’s. Anticipation for 2025 is already high, with an event on the automotive calendar that presents itself as younger and fresher than many classics.