For Sale: MANUAL Ferrari 575 Superamerica

In 2002, Ferrari introduced the 575 Maranello (M), featuring a larger engine displacement than its predecessor, the 550 M. The production of the 575 Maranello spanned from 2002 to 2006, resulting in a relatively substantial production run, estimated at approximately 2000 units.

While the 575 model was indeed noteworthy, it was in 2006 that Ferrari unveiled a true masterpiece: The 575M Superamerica. A limited production of only 559 units, each of these cars possesses its own inherent collectability. However, within this exclusive group, a mere 43 examples boast the coveted manual open gate gearboxes, rendering them particularly rare and sought after.

The unique appeal of the 575 Superamerica lay in its dual-purpose, rotating carbon fibre roof, which featured remarkable engineering innovations. For instance, it allowed for adjustable levels of cabin illumination when closed, ranging from complete transparency to a mere 1% of incoming light, all controlled by a simple dial. Additionally, when the roof rotated, the rear window remained intact, functioning as a wind deflector. Moreover, the roof’s folding mechanism ensured that it did not encroach upon luggage space, situated at the rear of the car. This design innovation was attributed to Pininfarina, Ferrari’s renowned design house since the 1950s. As a result, owners of the 575 M Superamerica enjoyed the versatility of both a convertible and a closed car with a sturdy hardtop.

Under the hood, the 575M Superamerica was powered by a potent V12 engine generating 540 hp, delivering impressive performance suitable for spirited driving while maintaining the comfort and practicality needed for leisurely weekend getaways, complete with ample luggage space for two.

Upon its release, most customers favoured the F1 paddle gearbox, with only 43 buyers opting for the manual version. Consequently, these 43 manual transmission-equipped cars have become exceptionally rare and highly collectible. Prices for 575M Superamerica models with 6-speed manual gearboxes have consistently exceeded those with F1 transmissions. Notably, in 2015, a manual gearbox-equipped car fetched over USD 800,000, with subsequent sales reinforcing their desirability. In 2019, a manual 575 Superamerica surpassed the million-dollar mark.

The example currently available for auction through DK Engineering in partnership with Carhuna is not one of the 43 manual examples but rather a converted F1 transmission model. Converting to a manual transmission entails a year-long process and a substantial investment. The driving experience is exceptional, with the tactile satisfaction of the open gated gearbox alone justifying the effort and expense. Additionally, the absence of the sometimes sluggish F1 gearbox operation enhances the overall driving pleasure.

Just 43 examples of the Superamerica left the factory with the six-speed manual gearbox originally; the rest, including this example were built with Ferrari's innovative F1 paddle shift gearbox.

Time has demonstrated the delta between a manual example and the more common F1 variant. Under the instruction of the previous owner of this car, a conversion to manual was carried out over the course of 10 months. The parts required are incredible scarce and to replicate this task could cost six figures, not to mention the electrical complexities to overcome above that of a 575M.

With just 2 previous keepers from new, this car has been used sparingly as part of significant car collections and today presents with just over 2,525 miles from new.

Ready to become part of a new collection or with its versatile open top/coupe configuration, ready for its 200+ mph performance to be enjoyed to the full – this charismatic V12 in a highly desirable colour combination, presents as a fabulous example of the rare, coveted, limited edition Superamerica.

The 43 factory manual examples from the total production of 559 are becoming increasingly sought after, as one would suspect, and is justified in the below four recent auction results through public sales. The car is being offered by DK Engineering in an auction powered by Carhuna.

August 2023 – Gooding & Company Pebble Beach Auction – £642,567

August 2023 – RM Sotheby’s Monterey – £778,362

January 2023 – RM Sotheby’s Paris – £631,368