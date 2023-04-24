If, for some bizarre reason, you felt the track only 911 GT2 RS Clubsport felt a bit… slow, we come bearing good news – meet the Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport evo-kit! The latest version of the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport from Porsche Motorsport has been revealed, featuring an evo-kit that aims to boost its performance capabilities on the racetrack. Designed mainly for GT2 racing series, Clubsport events, and track days, the new setup prioritizes consistent performance over long distances and aerodynamic efficiency. The 911 GT2 RS Clubsport Evo-kit is based on the 991-generation 911 GT2 RS sports car, which is equipped with a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine. However, the updated version boasts enhanced aerodynamics, redesigned 18-inch wheels, modified shock absorbers, and improved safety features.

“With the introduction of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport back in 2019, Porsche was one of the trailblazers in the revival of the GT2 class in motorsport,” explains Michael Dreiser, Director Sales Porsche Motorsport. “We still see positive development in this category and want to give our customers the means to continue competing at the top of the GT2 sector with the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport evo-kit.”

The revised setup incorporates significant changes to the aerodynamics, including a redesigned front splitter and a higher Gurney flap on the rear wing to improve the balance of the car. The front section has been updated with a new apron, modified air intakes for brake cooling, and a centrally-located radiator, while the front lid has been adapted to facilitate proper ventilation. Furthermore, the updated shock absorber configuration minimises tire wear during races, ensuring consistently fast lap times.

As part of the new evo-kit, the front and rear fenders have been widened to allow for wider rims. The front axle rims have increased from 10.5 to 12 inches, while the rear axle rims have grown from 12.5 to 13 inches. The updated side sills create a seamless visual flow between the wheels. Additionally, the larger air outlets in the rear apron enhance ventilation of the rear brakes and engine compartment, reducing thermal stress on the components during high-temperature events.

The 911 GT2 RS Clubsport evo-kit will debut this weekend at the European Fanatec GT2 series in Monza, Italy, which consists of six race weekends with two races per weekend, each lasting around 50 minutes. The new rain lights meet FIA requirements, and an SRO package includes a quick-fill fuel system and reinforced side impact padding. Fast just got faster!