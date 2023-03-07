Looks like something from a racing game, or one of those gaming seats sold to hardcore PC gamers. Advertised by Japanese company Nengun, these seats come with a rollcage around them. The idea is to extend the safety provisions of a rollcage into the racing seats.

Looking at the design, these seats will not fit into any racecar, and are more likely tailored to fit into track cars with exisuting modifications in the cabin to allow for direct fitment. We are not sure if they are legal either, and the ad has not mentioned if any testing has been done on them.

As for the JDM lovers, this might be yet another perfect addon to the project car, one thing for sure, it will turn heads when you show up at the local car meets.