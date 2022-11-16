Radical Motorsport from the UK are using their experience in race car engineering, manufacturing and single-make racing series organisers to create a new flagship, closed-cockpit track vehicle code named ‘Project 25’.

The new Project 25 will officially enter production in Q4 2023, and has been designed to showcase the knowledge the company has amassed through producing world-class racing cars for over 25 years from its premise in the UK and the company is currently present in 21 countries worldwide through its 33-strong dealer network.

The new track-only Project 25 model will use the company’s signature spaceframe chassis to generate outstanding driver engagement and feedback. In addition, the new model will be powered by Radical Performance V6 bi-turbo Engine motor producing an output of 850 bhp.

Project 25 evolved from the prominent RXC model line, the vehicle was previewed to VIP guests in Las Vegas on 13th November and interested parties are advised to contact their local dealers from today.

The production of the new Project 25 will begin Q4 of 2023 with first customer deliveries by the end of 2023 and the model will be limited to 25 models only.