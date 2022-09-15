2023 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack Swinger and Dodge Charger Scat Pack Swinger represent the third and fourth of seven Dodge special-edition ‘Last Call’ models.

The original Dodge Dart Swinger was a member of the Dodge ‘Scat Pack’ club featuring formidable horsepower in a compact package and ‘groovy’ options including green-on-green interior/exterior color combination, gold colour accents and wood panel interior touches.

The 2023 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack Swinger and 2023 Dodge Charger Scat Pack follow the Dodge Challenger Shakedown and Dodge Charger Super Bee models which were recently announced.

In addition, six special-edition Challenger and Charger models will officially be revealed through September 21 2022. The seventh and final 2023 Dodge model will be revealed between November 1-4 2022 at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The 2023 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Swinger and the 2023 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack Swinger will be limited to 1000 units each, both as widebody models. Customers who wish to recreate the classic green-on-green Swinger look can choose from F8 Green and Sublime Green colour options. White Knuckle option will also be available.

The 2023 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack Swinger achieves its retro flair through the following; Gold School Challenger grille badge, Gold School R/T Widebody grille badge, Gold School painted Shaker intake, Gold School Scat Pack + Bee spoiler badge, Gold School Bee fender badges, Retro Swinger rear fender graphics, 20-by-11-inch Gold School wheels, Black six-piston Brembo brakes, Mod Grain wood-like aluminium interior bezel textures, Nappa/Alcantara seats with green stitching and green Dodge Rhombi logo, Green Swinger interior instrument panel badge and Green interior accent stitching on console and doors.

The new 2023 Dodge Charger Scat Pack swinger adds retro-inspired features including; Gold School Scat Pack + Bee grille badge, Gold School Bee fender and deck lid badges, 20-by-11-inch Gold School wheels, Retro Swinger rear fender graphics, Black six-piston Brembo brakes, Mod Grain wood-like aluminium interior bezel textures, Nappa/Alcantara seats with green stitching and green Dodge Rhombi logo, Green Swinger interior instrument panel badge and Green interior accent stitching on console and doors.

The new Scat Pack Swinger models as with all seven ‘last call’ special-edition models will be allocated to specific dealerships. Prices will be announced when vehicle orders open later this fall.