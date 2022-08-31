RUF Automobile GmbH revealed two special vehicles at the 2022 Monterey Car Week, The Quail Motorsport Gathering. Project RBS or ‘Bergmeister’ made its official world debut alongside the naturally aspirated SCR which was seen for the first time in North America.

The Bergmeister is inspired by the legendary Porsche 906, the 909 Bergspyder and the 718 RS 60 Spyder hill climb vehicle and was designed by Tony Hatter.

In addition, the model is powered by a dry sump, RUF-engineered air cooled 3.6 litre single turbocharged flat-six engine generating an output power of 450 bhp and 442 lb-ft of torque. The engine has been mounted in the rear part of the vehicle and connected to a six-speed manual transmission.

The Bergmeister is true to RUF’s heritage in ensuring the perfect driving experience. The exterior of the vehicle features lightweight carbon fibre panels whereas the interior features black Alcantara throughout the cabin, bucket seats and Alcantara-clad steering wheel.

The newly developed SCR prototype carries similar DNA to the 1978 original equipped in a modern package using RUF’s latest technology and engineering. The lightweight carbon fibre monocoque and bodywork ensures maximum strength with minimum weight while the roll cage and rear space frame provide rigidity.

The SCR is a sports car designed for those who prefer the soundtrack of a naturally aspirated engine. The model is powered by a 4.0 litre flat-six engine producing an output power of 510 bhp at 8270 rpm and 346 lb-ft of torque. In addition, the power is delivered to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox.