Kia America officially unveiled the new EV6 GT performance crossover for the first time in North America at The Quail motorsport gathering. The new EV6 GT is the most powerful Kia production vehicle ever produced and it marks a new era for the company’s electrification journey.

The new EV6 GT was built based on the award-winning E-GMP modular platform. The model is powered by a dual-motor e-AWD powertrain that delivers power to all four wheels.

Additionally, the energy-dense 77.4 kWh Nickel/Cobalt/Manganese (80/10/10) battery pack serves the front-mounted 160 kWh and the rear-mounted 270 kWh motor to produce a combined output power of 576 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque. The acceleration from 0-60 mph is achieved in 3.4 seconds and the top speed has been raised to 161 mph.

In an independent test performed by leading third party AMCI, the EV6 GT out-accelerated the Ferrari Roma and the Lamborghini Huracan evo Spyder RWD.

The new model has been equipped with a sport suspension with electronically controlled dampers and unique front suspension performance components, dynamic damping control that improves the handling and an electronic Limited Slip Differential (e-LSD) that enhances the traction and stability when cornering by directing torque to the rear wheels.

The exterior of the model features rear aero spoiler, larger ventilated disc brakes with monobloc callipers as standard as well as Z-rated Goodyear Eagle F1 tires fitted with 21 inch alloy wheels as standard.

The EV6 GT introduces a new GT Drive Mode, My Drive Mode and Drift Mode in addition to the Eco, Sport, Normal and Snow drive modes. Additionally, the EV6 GT features 800 V fast charging capabilities, the driver can charge upto 80% in just 18 minutes at 350 kW chargers.

The interior of the model features lightweight performance front bucket seats inscribed with the ‘GT’ moniker and green piping, neon accents on the cabin, ambient lighting across the door panels, centre console and striped motif on the upper dashboard and front centre armrest.

The EV6 GT is part of the Kia ‘Plan S’ strategy to launch at least two battery-electric vehicles (BEV) per year and build a full line-up of 14 BEVs by 2027. Additionally, the model showcased the world-first patented multi-charging system supporting 400v and 800v DC charging which works on DC chargers with speeds ranging from 50 kW to 350kW.