Maserati will be offering its customers and teams the MC20 GT2 based on the road version.

The model will feature its best-in-class specifications which includes the Netuno engine with new Maserati Twin Combustion technology (MTC), double wishbone suspension with semi-virtual steering axis and carbon fibre monocoque.

Maserati’s return to the track in GT competition represents the ideal link between Maserati’s new era and the victories achieved by the MC12 in the FIA GT championship between 2004-2010.

The Maserati GT2 is a single-seater non-road homologated race car, the vehicle features Maserati Centro Stile design and complies with FIA race safety requirements which includes FIA-homologated FT3 120 L fuel tanks and FIA-spec fire extinguisher.

The model has been equipped with a 3000cc Maserati Nettuno V6 engine with 900 Twin-turbo and 2WD 6 speed sequential racing gearbox with paddle shifters. The vehicle also features a racing clutch and limited-slip self-locking mechanical differential.

The exterior of the vehicle features MC20 GT racing kit bodywork, multi-adjustable rear wing, LED headlamps, FIA-approved rain light and Lexan front and side windows

Additionally, the MC20 GT2 has been fitted with a set of 18 inch bespoke forged aluminium rims with centre lock system fittings mounted on slick tires, adjustable racing dampers, racing callipers as well as ventilated racing brakes.

The interior features adjustable front and rear anti-roll bars, Adjustable racing pedal box, Adjustable steering column, 6-point racing safety belt, air conditioning, Multi-functional carbon-fibre steering wheel and adjustable racing ABS and track control.

The vehicle can also be fitted with rear-view camera display, in-car camera for video recording, dash and data acquisition system, driving performance optimisation display, tyre pressure monitoring system and adjustable racing ABS and traction control as optional.

To specifically highlight the link between the MC12 and MC20, the MC12 won three times at the 24 Hours of Spa in 2005, 2006 and 2008.