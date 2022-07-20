Mercedes added new models to its battery-electric performance portfolio. These include the Mercedes AMG EQE 43 4MATIC and Mercedes AMG EQE 53 4MATIC+.

The two business saloons offer a performance-oriented drive concept with two electric motors. The powerful electric drivetrain with motors on each axle offers a fully-variable all-wheel-drive system which optimally transmit the drive power to the asphalt under all driving condition.

The power spectrum ranges from 476 hp in the EQE 43 4Matic to 678 hp in the EQE 53 4Matic+ with optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package and boost functions. The maximum torque of the models ranges from 858 Nm to 1000 Nm.

Additionally, the EQE 43 4Matic accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds with a top speed limited to 210 km/h whereas the acceleration from 0-100 km/h in the EQE 53 4Matic+ is achieved in 3.3 seconds with a top speed of 220/240 km/h.

The new EQE models have been equipped with AMG Sound Experience, AMG-specific electric motors for balanced driving performance and new battery generation with a capacity of 90.6 kWh.

The powerful 328-volt high-performance drive battery is manufactured using the latest lithium-ion technology, it has usable energy content of 90.6 kWh and consists of ten modules with a total of 360 pouch cells. The energy storage system can charge with upto 170 kWh at a fast charging station with direct current and electricity for 180 km can be recharged in just 15 minutes. The battery can also be charged through efficient energy recovery using recuperation.

In addition, the models has also been equipped with AMG Ride Control+ air suspension with adaptive adjustable damping, standard rear axle steering to promote agile handling, AMG High Performance brake system and AMG Dynamic Select driving modes i.e Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual.

The exterior design consists of AMG-specific black panel grille with hot-stamped vertical struts in chrome, integrated Mercedes star and AMG letterings on the front view, standard Digital Light headlamps with AMG projection, front apron in AMG A-wing design, front splitter in high-gloss black with chrome trim, air diffusers in high-gloss black for the Air-Curtain effect, larger rear spoiler and AMG side sill panels finished in high-gloss black.

The interior design of the EQE models features AMG seats with individual graphics, special seat covers in Artico man-made leather, AMG badges on the backrests of front seats, AMG sport pedals, AMG performance steering wheel in nappa leather, door centre panels in black Microcut microfibre with red topstitchings, optional Hyperscreen with AMG-specific functions and seat upholstery in nappa leather is optionally available.

The start price of the EQE43 4Matic is 103,827 euros and the price of the EQE53 4Matic+ starts at 109,777 euros.