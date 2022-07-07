Keyvany presented a new performance upgrade for the Ferrari F8 Tributo and Spider; the Keyvany HP850.

The new HP850 performance upgrade increases the maximum output power of the Ferrari F8 to 850 hp at 7800 rpm and the peak torque to 922 Nm at 3300 rpm. The 3.9 litre eight-cylinder engine accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and the maximum top speed is limited at 351 km/h.

Keyvany built the Ferrari F8 using ultra-light and high-strength carbon fibre body components. The company used high-tech materials with distinctive fabric structure to produce the bonnet inserts, side skirts, mirror housings, rear diffuser, rear spoiler and all the add-on parts.

Additionally, Keyvany increased the downforce on the front and rear axle and optimised ventilation of the drive unit.

The vehicle has been equipped with K6 monoblock 21/22 inch aluminium forged alloy wheels with 5 twin-spoke for sport use. The interior features full size sport steering wheel with airbag, carbon dashboard application, carbon door entry strips, carbon shift paddles, aluminium pedals, carpet interior, full leather interior and starry sky.