Novitec has accomplished their mission to improve the performance and appearance of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale hybrid drive system.

They developed a high-performance exhaust system available in different variants to allow the combustion engine to breathe freely and generate a sportier exhaust note.

In addition, the exhaust systems feature thermal insulation to reduce temperatures from the engine bay, variants with 999 fine gold plating will be available for maximum heat dissipation and the variants will also be available with or without electronic sound management by means of actively controlled butterfly valves.

Novitec offers 100 cell sport catalysts with thermal insulation which can be ordered with gold plating to further optimise the power delivery. The Novitec high-performance components increase the output power of the SF90 from the stock 780 hp to 889 hp at 7300 rpm and the peak torque from 800 Nm to 918 Nm of torque at 6100 rpm.

Furthermore, the Novitec upgrade delivers a system output of 1109 hp in combination with the three unmodified electric motors. The all-wheel-drive two seater accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 2.4 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 6.3 seconds and the top speed has been increased to 340 km/h.

The exterior of the model features a combination of Novitec spoiler and detachable side sections for the front fascia, carbon front flaps at the left and right, the front hood can be upgraded with two tailor-made carbon trim elements, Novitec rocker panels, special air deflectors for the intakes in the quarter panels, large ducktail rear wing made from carbon, roof spoiler made from carbon and carbon trim elements for the rear hood, engine bay and luggage compartment.

Additionally, the front fenders are made entirely from carbon elements and can be replaced with a special Novitec Race specimen.

Novitec has fitted the Ferrari SF90 Stradale with Novitec NF10 high-tech forged wheels with twin-spokes and stylized centerlock. The largest option is a combination of 9.5Jx21 for the front axle and 12Jx21 on the rear axle mounted on Novitec high-performance tyres of size 255/30 ZR21 and 325/25 ZR21.