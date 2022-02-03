Aston Martin officially unveiled the new DBX707 SUV. The new model was developed to claim the fastest, most powerful and best handling titles which for Aston Martin meant ensuring there is nuance behind the numbers in terms of power, precision, dynamic flair and genuine engagement.

Every area of the new DBX707 SUV has been enhanced to boost performance, increase the driving pleasure and amplify its on-road presence. The new model is powered by a 4.0 liter twin turbocharged V8 engine (AMG) which features unique turbochargers and a bespoke engine calibration for generating more power and torque.

Aston Martin DBX707 Specs and Pricing

Engine 4.0L V8 Biturbo AMG Horsepower 707hp Torque 900nm 0-100km/h 3.3s 0-60mph 3.1s Top Speed 193mph / 310km/h Gearbox 9 Speed Auto with multi-plate wet clutch by AMG (9G Tronic MCT) Kerb Weight 2,245kg (4,940lb) Towing Weight 2,700kg (5,940lb) Price $232,000

Additionally, the vehicle has also been fitted with a high-performance 9-speed ‘wet clutch’ automatic transmission from AMG which is capable of managing the increased 157 PS and 200 Nm resulting in a maximum output power of 707 PS and 900 Nm. The new clutch transmission also ensures faster gear changes, more direct and immediate shifts and gives the driver an increased sense of control and responsiveness.

The launch capability of the new model has also been improved and it contributes towards the acceleration from 0-60 mph time of 3.3 seconds.

The vehicle has been fitted with Carbon Ceramic Brakes (CCB) measuring 420mm at the front and 390mm at the rear as standard. The CCB discs are joined by 6-piston calipers and they reduce the overall weight of the vehicle by approximately 40.5kg.

The wheels and tires fitted on the vehicle are 22 inches as standard, 23 inch alloy wheels in a choice of textured black or satin black with diamond turned highlights will also be available as optional. The vehicle also features a new version of the electronic limited slip rear differential (e-diff).

Additionally, the torque distribution from front to rear remains fully automatic with the ability to send up to 100% of the torque to the rear axle on demand. The air suspension system retained the basic architecture and triple volume air chambers which is already regarded as the best handling SUV in the market.

The new DBX707 features new damper valving and recalibration of dynamic spring volume to improve body control and an electronic steering system which has been enhanced to improve the steering response and the steering feel.

The DBX707 introduces a revised lower console with new drive mode selection switches in the spirit of placing the driver in control. The switches include buttons for suspension mode, ESP, manual gear selection mode and an active exhaust switch which opens the valves of the new quad tailpipe sport exhaust system.

The interior and exterior of the vehicle received thorough design makeover; the front end of the vehicle has been fitted with a larger front grille, new design of DRL with new air intakes and brake cooling ducts and a new front splitter profile. The satin chrome grille has been enlarged to further increase the cooling airflow to the engine and transmission. The DBX707 also welcomes the addition of soft-close doors to enhance the SUV luxury credentials.

The rear-end features a new lip spoiler added to the roof wing to reduce lift and increase high speed stability, enlarged twin rear diffuser, new rear bumper with integrated quarter panel vents and a new exhaust system tuned to deliver a unique sound signature finished in satin black to compliment the gloss black diffuser.

The interior features sport seats with 16-way electric adjustment plus heating in front and rear as standard, a dark chrome finish to switchgear as standard and Piano Black veneer with carbon fibre as standard. The bronze metal mesh veneer finishes and bright chrome and carbon fibre will be available as an option.

The interior is available in three choices of environments; standard-fit Accelerate with a mix of leather and Alcantara, Inspire Comfort and Inspire Sport which features full semi-Aniline leather completed with embroidered Aston Martin wings on the headrest, a contrast stripe down the centre of the seat and perforation pattern in the seat back and base cushion.

The production of the new DBX707 will commence in the first quarter of 2022 with deliveries scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2022.