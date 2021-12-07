Hennessey has revealed its upcoming six-wheel-drive full electric Hyper-GT named ‘Project Deep Space’.

The new vehicle will be a unique ultra-luxurious grand tourer capable of accommodating four adults comfortably alongside four sets of golf clubs and luggage. The vehicle will be extremely fast with unmatched traction thanks to its six-wheel drive powertrain and the 50 percent increase in surface contact over the standard four-wheeled vehicle.

The passenger cabin features an innovative diamond-shaped seating position. The driver is centrally positioned with two passengers fitted slightly back by his side whereas the fourth passenger is positioned directly behind the driver.

Furthermore, the fourth passenger will occupy the world’s first VVIP lie-flat automotive seat thus bringing private-jet-class luxury to the hyper-GT world for the first time.

Using 100% new design and engineering, the vehicle will be constructed with an ultra-lightweight carbon fibre chassis and body panels. The interior will feature high-quality materials and clients will be allowed to customize their units to their liking.

Hennessey will construct the new electric hyper-GT at its facility in Sealy, Texas. Hennessey will work alongside technology partners Shell Pennzoil and Delta Cosworth to develop the electrified powertrain. Project Deep Space is part of Hennessey’s 10-year product plan strategy.

The new electric hyper-GT will be limited to 105 units globally with the prices starting from 3 million US Dollars. Production is expected to begin in 2026.