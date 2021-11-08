With the world slowly getting back to normal, racing records can finally get set and broken. T1 Race are the new world record holders for the quickest Nissan R35 GT-R. Aptly named ‘Nightfury’, the 3000hp+ customer GT-R set a new 1/4 mile time of 6.51s @ 230mph making it the quickest R35 GT-R in the world.

Driven by @lasergeorge (George Dodworth), this GT-R has a RWD setup and has been built by T1 Race Development who are no strangers to GT-R records. There are endless categories when it comes to drag racing records, before his new record George held the record for the quickest stock location turbo GT-R in the world. This is not his first rodeo in the 6s either, his previous record was 6.725s @ 218mph back in 2020 at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida.

Fastest criteria: Trap speed

Quickest criteria: 1/4 mile time

That said, George’s new record stands in the RWD category while the AWD record of 6.541s @ 225mph is still held by Extreme Turbo Systems with the ETS-G owned and driven by Gidi Chamdi. What’s interesting about Nightfury though is the fact that it’s not your ordinary stripped down RWD GT-R, it still uses the AWD GR6 transmission and all the FWD bits and guts are still in there, they only removed the shafts meaning weight saving over an AWD GT-R isn’t major.

Worth mentioning that Nightfury is still running on a factory chassis, making this record stick even more – and should therefore not be confused with some quicker pro mod style RWD R35 GT-Rs running on tube chassis. It’s also the quickest full body import car in the world.

The week before the race, T1 had dyno’d the car to reveal some impressive numbers. At 64 psi of boost Nightfury made 2,603whp and 1,588 ft-lb torque and they still had room for more boost. For those who love big numbers, that’s over 3,000hp and 2100nm of torque!

George’s wife Christine also took part in the event (Import vs Domestic) with a pro street GT-R named Lightfury. Pro street meaning the car still has the full interior, AC, runs on radial tire and is still registered. Her personal best was 7.27 @ 199mph, both Nightfury and Lightfury share the same spare transmission.

Check back soon for a list of the quickest and fastest GT-Rs in the world. Quickest going to a pro street R32 GT-R from Australia and fastest going to a UAE based R35 GT-R.