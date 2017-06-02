Back in the day German BMW specialist G-Power was busy converting BMW 02 models for track use when it was still very active in Motorsports. These tuning packages were also commonly installed on road cars. This is how the first G-Power Clubsport models were born.

Fastforward 35 years and we are looking at the G-Power BMW M3 GT2 S Hurricane, a modern interpretation of the brand’s original Clubsport builds. This BMW M3 GT2 S Hurricane embodies experience in 35 years of engine tuning and seven high-speed world records.

The upgrade package entails a lightweight carbon fiber bodykit featuring bigger air intakes and cooling vents, as well as aerodynamic components such as the massive rear wing that keep this track weapon on the road. The wide wheel arches are filled with lightweight forged 19-inch

competition grade alloy wheels wrapped in 295/30ZR19 and 325/30ZR19 trackday Cup tires.

A custom G3M-RS ‘Nürburgring’ suspension setup and limited slip differential with separate oil cooler emphasize that this car means business. It’s fully track optimized and as such comes equipped with a roll cage. Ceramic brakes and uniball joints on both the front and rear axle are part of the package too. Last but not least the rear seats have been taken out to save additional weight.

As always, G-Power knows their way around a BMW engine. Once again they managed to upgrade the magnificent V8 engine and increased its displacement from 4.0-liter to 4.5-liter. Additionally they installed the SK III RR supercharger system to further lift the M3’s performance. The result? An increase of 300 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque. The G-Power BMW M3 GT2 S Hurricane produces a massive 720 hp (529 kW) at 7,800 rpm and 650 Nm of torque at 3,900 rpm.

A sprint from zero to 200 km/h is done in 9.8 seconds and the removal of the V-max means this track-enhanced beast will easily hit a top speed of beyond 330 km/h. Interested? G-Power offers the complete vehicle straight from the factory for a cool €292,883.