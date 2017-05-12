Yesterday local Swedish media picked up on a crash involving a brand new Koenigsegg test vehicle. While we are not exactly sure, it seems like it was a 1/25 Koenigsegg Agera RS that ended up in a ditch.

The hypercar in question also appears to the heavily personalized ‘Gryphon‘ shown at the Geneva Motor Show 2017, with gold accents complimenting the blue carbon body.

Koenigsegg has already updated their blog indicating that the damage sustained was minimal and completely repairable. More important, the test drivers escaped unharmed, they were taken to a local hospital and released on the same day.

Picture courtesy of Expressen