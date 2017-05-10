One of Mansory’s latest Mercedes-AMG conversions is this 840 hp strong creation based on the GLS 63. Until now the GLS 63 was one of the few Benz conversions still lacking from the Bavarian tuner’s portfolio.

A range of Mansory body modifications give the GLS 63 even more road presence. Starting with the larger air intakes at the front of the large SUV, the GLS gets a more distinctive front apron featuring a new front spoiler in visible carbon fiber and nicely integrated daytime running lights.

The custom and more muscular bonnet is weight-optimized and compliments the 25 mm wider front apron. Continuing along the side of the massive GLS 63 we see new side skirts that benefit the air flow and give the SUV a lower and more stretched appearance. At the rear the Mansory GLS grew by 40 mm in width thanks to larger wheel arches.

In order to further reduce lift on the car’s rear axle Mansory fitted an elegant spoiler on Mercedes’ original tailgate. At the bottom a rear diffusor adds additional downforce and appears to be in synergy with the incorporated and more stretched rectangular twin-tailpipes.

Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 by Mansory 1 of 6

Finishing off the extravagant SUV’s looks are a set of large 22-inch multi-spoke wheels. For those who want to make even more of a statement, Mansory now offers the all-new Y5/1 rim in 23-inch dimensions. The recommended wheel-tire combination is size 10,5×23 for front and rear axles, with tires size 305/35/23.

The new light alloy rims come into the spotlight as a result of the lowering module for the pneumatic suspension. If desired, Mansory can additionally fit this suspension on your GLS 63, lowering the center of gravity by up to 30 mm and improving handling during fast cornering.

Last but not least is an extensive performance upgrade. New motor management, a sports silencer and a sports air filter enhance the SUV’s performance significantly. Mansory’s interpretation of the GLS 63 produces a staggering 840 horsepower and 1,150 Nm of torque as a result. The vehicle’s top speed is now 45 km/h higher than standard.