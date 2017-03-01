After a number of not-so-subtle teases and a massive leak earlier today, the Range Rover Velar has been officially unveiled. It fits between the Range Rover Evoque and the Range Rover Sport as expected, occupying the same spot as its fellow Jaguar Land Rover model, the Jaguar F-Pace.

There are several important features which debut on the Range Rover Velar. Among the most important are the new state-of-the-art Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, super-slim matrix-laser LED headlights, flush deployable door handles and Burnished Copper-coloured detailing embody.

The wheelbase is 2,874mm which is around 100 mm longer than the Evoque and 100 mm shorter than the Range Rover Sport. As you would expect from a modern day Land Rover, the Velar sits upon an aluminium-intensive body structure. Ground clearance is 251 mm with a wading depth of 650 mm.

It uses double-wishbone front and Integral Link rear suspension. Air suspension is available as standard on all six-cylinder models for peerless refinement. Adaptive Dynamics damping technology is standard on all models, as is all-wheel drive with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics and optional active locking rear differential.

Terrain Response 2 is an optional extra together with, All Terrain Progress Control, Low Traction Launch, Hill Descent Control and Gradient Release Control. The Velar will tow up to 2,500 kg with an optional Advanced Tow Assist function.

Six powertrains are available from launch including the 180 hp 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel and a potent 380 hp supercharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine. All engines are coupled with a ZF eight-speed gearbox. The fastest model dispatches with a zero to 100 km/h spring in just 5.7 seconds with a top speed limited to 250 km/h.

The most interesting aspect of the Velar is undoubtedly its state of the art infotainment system which consists of two 10-inch touchscreen which define a very minimalist cabin. It uses an Intel quad core processor, high-speed 60GB solid-state drive and ultra-fast Ethernet for maximum connectivity.

Inside, it is capable of swallowing 632-litres of luggage. Spec levels are split into Standard, S, SE and HSE versions with an R-Dynamic model and Black and Luxury exterior packages for something extra special. The First Edition will be available for a single year and sits above the HSE for the 3.0 litre V6 petrol and diesel models.

Exterior paint colours for the First Edition include Corris Grey, Silicon Silver, and Flux Silver. The Velar will be produced in Jaguar Land Rover’s Solihull production facility. It will be offered from mid-July in 170 markets worldwide.

UK pricing has been announced with a £44,830 entry-level model ranging to the First Edition which costs a staggering £85,450. We will of course be on hand to bring you live pictures in Geneva early next week!