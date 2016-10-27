Currently for sale in the UK is this rather rare blue carbon Bugatti Veyron Super Sport. Only three have officially been launched in this spec and this particular example used to be a show car, originally first sold to the Swiss market.

The world renowned hypercar with W16 engine good for 1200 hp, has a price tag to match its exclusivity: €2,300,000 is the amount you’ll have to come up with to secure this special edition Veyron. The hypercar in question was first registered in January 2013 and has only run 16,000 kilometers since.

This Bugatti Veyron Super Sport is offered by ‘A. Kahn Design Ltd.’ located in Bradford, Great Britain.