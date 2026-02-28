Technology: Power hybrids push electric models into the background

Across volume segments, sales of electric vehicles are gaining momentum. Whether small cars, mid-size models or family vans, more new registrations now feature electric drivetrains. The situation is very different in the luxury and high-performance sports car segment. Here, manufacturers are increasingly turning back to combustion engines, often supported by hybrid systems.

The new Audi RS5 delivers impressive performance. Where the previous RS4 was once criticised for lacking power against ever stronger rivals, the new model takes a different approach. Its 2.9-litre V6 turbo is supported by a powerful electric motor, bringing total output to 639 PS. Audi currently offers no comparable all-electric sports variant in this class.

Lamborghini has also adjusted course. Its planned fourth model line, originally set to introduce the all-electric Lanzador crossover with 1,360 PS, will now include a newly developed hybrid version of the Urus successor as well as a 2+2 coupé with plug-in hybrid power. The decision reflects clear customer demand for a high-performance V8 combined with electrification rather than a fully electric alternative.

This shift is not entirely new. Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac and a pioneer of electric hypercars, found demand for the Rimac Nevera fell short of expectations. His team is now working on a new hypercar that will combine a 16-cylinder engine with electric assistance rather than rely solely on electric power.

Ferrari is moving in a different direction with its first fully electric crossover, the Luce, due to debut this summer. Yet enthusiasm among traditional fans remains limited. Internally, there were also debates about whether and when a Ferrari EV was necessary. At Rolls-Royce, the Spectre luxury coupé has struggled to gain traction, while Bentley has revised its electrification strategy under new leadership. For now, powerful hybrid models are expected to carry the brand forward. Among Maybach customers, demand for V8 and especially V12 engines continues to outweigh interest in silent electric drivetrains.

The reasons are varied. Pure performance is not the issue, as electric systems deliver extraordinary acceleration. Instead, it is emotion that plays the decisive role. The sound and character of combustion engines remain central to the appeal of many sports cars. From Lamborghini’s V8s and V12s to Ferrari’s high-revving engines, these elements define the experience. Even imagining an electric Porsche 911 remains difficult for many enthusiasts.

At a more accessible level, similar trends are visible among brands such as Alpine, Toyota, Maserati and Alfa Romeo, which have revived powerful combustion models alongside electrified offerings. For many buyers in this segment, these cars are not primary household vehicles. Practical factors such as range or charging speed matter less than character and emotional connection.

For that reason, combustion engines are unlikely to disappear from luxury and performance cars any time soon. In many cases, they are becoming more relevant than ever.