Finali Mondiali Ferrari 2025: Passion, Rain, and Red Glory at Mugello

Each autumn, Ferrari closes its racing season with an unmistakable celebration of passion, performance, and heritage: the Finali Mondiali. The 2025 edition, held from 23–26 October at the brand-owned Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, brought together thousands of tifosi, hundreds of Ferraris, and the unmistakable atmosphere that only Maranello can create.

Despite a weekend marked by unpredictable Tuscan weather, the red fever burned brighter than ever. Mugello’s sweeping hills and technical curves once again became the stage for the most exclusive racing event of the Ferrari calendar, a mix of adrenaline, heritage, and customer racing excellence that defines Corse Clienti.

The Heart of Ferrari Passion

More than 50,000 spectators filled the grandstands and paddock, united by a single colour: red. Over 250 Prancing Horse cars, both on track and throughout the exhibition area, took part to the event: from the new 296 Challenge cars to the extreme machines of the XX Programme and the timeless racers of Ferrari’s historic collection. The paddock itself was a living museum, with over 40 additional cars on display, blending GT legends, F1 icons, and one-off masterpieces that perfectly showcased the depth of the brand’s motorsport legacy.

Racing in the Rain The 2025 edition of the Finali Mondiali was defined not only by passion, but also by perseverance. Heavy rain swept across the circuit, turning the Challenge races into true tests of skill and control. In the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, Vincenzo Scarpetta clinched the World Final victory after a masterful drive in soaking conditions, sealing a memorable title for the young Neapolitan. Earlier in the weekend, Manuela Gostner won in the Coppa Shell Race 1, proving her experience and precision behind the wheel.

From the Ferrari Challenge North America series, American driver Rey Acosta delivered one of the most emotional stories of the weekend. After 24 races without a win this season, he triumphed twice at Mugello, a remarkable comeback achieved on one of the trickiest tracks in the rain. The XX Programme Turns 20 One of the most symbolic moments of the weekend came from Ferrari’s XX Programme, celebrating 20 years since its launch. The programme, which allows Ferrari’s most dedicated clients to drive experimental track-only cars developed directly by Maranello’s engineers, remains a key expression of the brand’s philosophy: ultimate performance, direct feedback, and exclusivity.

The Mugello parade was a stunning demonstration of evolution, from the early FXX to the brutal 599XX, ending with the hybrid FXX-K EVO. The sound, the spectacle, and the heritage combined in a way only Ferrari can deliver. A Celebration Beyond Competition The Finali Mondiali is never just about trophies, it’s about the community. Between the paddock hospitality, the Corse Clienti displays and the official Ferrari Store and Esports zones, visitors experienced the brand’s entire universe in one place. Ferrari’s professional drivers, factory engineers, and even young talents from the Ferrari Driver Academy were present to meet fans, sign autographs, and celebrate another successful racing year.

Looking Ahead

With the 2025 season now officially closed, Ferrari’s focus turns to the next racing year, both in GT competition and Formula 1, but the Finali Mondiali remains a powerful reminder of what makes the Prancing Horse timeless. And for 2026, the next chapter is already set: the event will move to the Circuit de Barcelona‐Catalunya in Spain from 17 to 23 November, offering fresh terrain for challenges and celebration.

Photos and Words by Yaron Esposito