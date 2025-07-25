Powered by

Gallery: Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025

By GTspirit Team

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025 once again delivered a thrilling celebration of speed, heritage, and innovation. Blessed with mostly clear skies, the four-day spectacle drew massive crowds to the iconic hillclimb in West Sussex.

This year saw the world debut of the McLaren W1 hypercar while Koenigsegg showcased the production spec of the Gemera and the track focused Jesko: the Sadair’s Spear. Porsche celebrated its motorsport legacy with the reveal of the 963 Evo Le Mans prototype.

Drift legend Mad Mike returned with an even wilder four-rotor-powered Mazda RX-7, and Red Bull wowed fans with Liam Lawson piloting their F1 show car.

GTspirit photographer Aaron Esposito was on-site and captured some of the weekend’s best moments, scroll down to see the gallery.

Photos and Words by Yaron Esposito

