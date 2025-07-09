Concept Study: Bentley EXP 15

Bentley has long held a reputation for breathtaking concept cars. With the EXP 15, the brand unveils its vision of electric luxury, offering a grand tourer tailored for relaxed, refined travel.

The company’s first electric model, a smaller sibling to the Bentayga, is due next year—arriving later than some rivals. The EXP 15 showcases Bentley’s electric future with dramatic proportions and a fresh interpretation of its iconic badge. More than just a drivetrain preview, this concept highlights the creative momentum at the marque’s new design centre. Measuring over five metres in length, the EXP 15 draws clear inspiration from the 1930 Speed Six Gurney Nutting Sportsman Coupé, better known to fans as the Blue Train Bentley.

That legendary car famously beat the express train from Cannes to London in a race led by Woolf Barnato, then chairman of Bentley. With this new concept, the brand nods to that heritage while looking ahead to 2026, when its core models will shift to full electrification. The W12 has already been replaced by V8 plug-in hybrids, setting the tone for what’s next.

It’s unlikely the EXP 15’s three-seat, three-door layout will reach production. “A concept allows us to express our design language and anticipate market direction,” says Design Director Robin Page. “SUVs are expanding, we know the GT space well, but the saloon segment is evolving.” On the driver’s side, there’s a single door.

The opposite side has two, along with a partially opening panoramic roof to ease access. The front passenger seat can rotate outward by 45 degrees and recline into normal or relax mode. Footrests fold into the floor to create extra stowage without opening the boot.

Whether or not the details make it to production, the EXP 15 leaves little doubt: Bentley’s electric future will be as elegant, indulgent, and unmistakably British as its past.