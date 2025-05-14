Big applause at the European premiere of the Genesis X Gran Convertible Concept in the Munich Drivers & Business Club: Here in the exclusive area of the Motorworld, the world’s best designers show their latest ideas at the Car Design Event 2025 (CDE)

The Korean topless concept model is based on the Genesis flagship G90, but with two instead of four doors. Luxurious elegance and sportiness were here in the specifications, and you can guess that from a distance. The bonnet with the Crest radiator grille does not want to end at all, fans hope for the powering by a V8 cylinder, from the Hyundai Tau series with four-fold overhead camshaft.

A real eye-catcher are the ultra-sporty five-star rims, embedded by the exterior paint of Italian Cabernet Sauvignon grapes from the Livorno region. The interior is a dream in blue, the crystalline applications were developed together with the house of Swarovski. This whets the appetite for more – and behind closed doors, the Koreans show that this study is supposed to be extremely close to the series.

And with that, Genesis would have finally arrived in the very top league. Because neither BMW nor Mercedes-Benz offers a correspondingly large convertible, but at best at the British luxury brands.