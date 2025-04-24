The latest-generation Pirelli P Zero has taken a commanding win in Tyre Reviews’ 2025 Ultra High Performance tyre test, outperforming seven rivals. Fresh from its official debut, the new P Zero impressed with top scores in dry handling, wet grip, braking, and refinement. It proved not only to be the fastest overall but also among the most comfortable and composed tyres on the road.

Tested in real-world conditions, the P Zero delivered class-leading braking distances in both wet and dry scenarios. Tyre Reviews noted its exceptional front-end grip, stability under pressure, and confident behaviour during high-speed cornering. In aquaplaning conditions, the P Zero ranked among the top, with strong lateral grip in standing water. Comfort and cabin noise were also standout qualities, making it an ideal performance road tyre for everyday use.

The fifth-generation P Zero features extensive development using artificial intelligence and advanced simulation, allowing Pirelli to fine-tune structure, tread and compound for optimal durability and consistency. Many sizes now include the Elect package, boosting EV range by up to 10%. With this win, Pirelli underlines its commitment to innovation and sets a new benchmark for premium performance tyres.