Pirelli and Teckell have teamed up to create a limited-edition luxury foosball table, the Cristallino for Pirelli. The table will be launched at Salone del Mobile 2025 in Milan, with only 100 pieces available. This marks a new chapter in Italian design collaboration, blending motorsport-inspired elements with high-end craftsmanship. The Cristallino table reflects both brands’ commitment to style, performance, and innovation. Each unit is crafted using precision manufacturing and cutting-edge materials by Italian artisans.

The Cristallino features a transparent tempered glass body, staying true to Teckell’s minimalist design language. A black Corian playing surface ensures seamless gameplay and a premium feel.

Pirelli Foosball 1 of 4

Subtle references to Pirelli’s motorsport heritage include P Zero tyre tread designs embedded in the finish. Vibrant accents and detailing celebrate the brand’s racing pedigree. The result is a piece equally suited for modern interiors and passionate collectors.

The foosball table will be on display at Teckell’s stand (A38, Hall 15) at Rho Fiera from 8–13 April. It will also feature at Palazzo Moriggia during the WT AltaQuota Event as part of Fuori Salone – Milan Design Week. This collaboration captures the essence of Italian excellence and redefines functional design with flair. For fans of performance and precision, this is foosball reimagined.