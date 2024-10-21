It’s well known that car enthusiasts often have a passion for miniatures, especially ultra-realistic ones. One brand that stands out in this niche is Amalgam. While many people enjoy watching speed-build videos of these intricate models, Amalgam takes the art of miniature automotive replicas to an entirely new level.

One GTspirit correspondent has been following Amalgam for some time, even before discovering the company’s Hungarian connection. So, when a representative named “Beni” greeted them in Hungarian at Fuori Concorso earlier this year, the excitement was palpable as they admired the brand’s stunning displays.

For those unfamiliar with Amalgam, the company was founded in 1985, initially focusing on creating fine architectural models for leading British and German architects, including Foster & Partners. They also offered prototyping services. In 1995, they expanded into automotive miniatures, developing a close relationship with Ferrari and other major F1 teams and manufacturers by 1998.

After the chance encounter at Fuori Concorso, the GTspirit team reached out to Amalgam, sharing photos taken of their models and expressing admiration for the company’s work, particularly with the knowledge that Hungarians play a key role in crafting these mesmerizing hand-made miniatures (though calling a 1:8 scale model a “miniature” might be an understatement ☺). They inquired about visiting the Hungarian facility in Pécs to capture more photos, meet the artisans behind the work, and delve deeper into Amalgam’s story.

This led them to the heart of Pécs’s Zsolnay district, a cultural hub not just for the city, but arguably for all of Hungary. Nestled among historic buildings is a charming entrance that leads to Amalgam’s Hungarian manufacturing site. Miklós, the facility’s manager, warmly welcomed the team and provided an exclusive tour.

Miklós shared that the team started with just a handful of employees but has since grown to about 60 people, all primarily focused on assembling these ultra-realistic, meticulously detailed models. Their expertise and success have expanded their role within the company, as they now contribute to engineering processes as well, underscoring their skill and capability.

Currently, the Hungarian team’s portfolio centers on 1:8 scale models, predominantly Ferraris, though Porsches and other luxury brands are also represented throughout the workshop. One of the most unique aspects of their work is the production of 1:1 replicas of F1 steering wheels, which are exclusively crafted at the Hungarian facility.

The workshop operates much like a car factory, albeit on a smaller scale, with an even higher attention to detail. Anyone familiar with model building knows that parts rarely fit perfectly without some manual adjustment. The craftsmen at Amalgam ensure that everything aligns flawlessly. Much like a full-scale car factory, the process here includes various stages: test fitting, bodywork, painting, assembly, and everything in between. The team even has an in-house studio for capturing stunning images of the finished products.

Sensing the team’s enthusiasm, the staff went above and beyond, unpacking models that were already boxed up and providing an up-close look at their creations. It was an experience akin to being a child in a candy store.

The GTspirit correspondent hopes that readers enjoy the “documentary-style” photos taken during the visit. With any luck, this won’t be the last encounter with Amalgam, and maybe one day, they’ll have the opportunity to feature one of these exquisite miniatures in their own collection.