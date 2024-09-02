Smart unveils its new mid-size crossover, the #5, which is set to compete internationally against established rivals from next year. The unveiling in Byron Bay, Australia, is already generating a lot of buzz.

Visitors had a first look at the near-production version of the newcomer this spring at Auto China in Beijing. Smart has followed through on its announcements there, and the corresponding production model is not long in coming. The European market launch is planned for the first quarter of 2025. With the Smart #5, the Chinese-German electric car manufacturer is venturing into dimensions it previously avoided under its old banner. At 4.71 metres in length, the electric crossover finds itself above the existing Smart models, #1 and #3, and seeks entirely new playmates, taking on not only volume brands but also, for the first time, the German premium competition. “With this new vehicle, we are expanding into a new market segment and demonstrating our commitment to quality, innovation, and the evolving needs of our customers,” says Dirk Adelmann, CEO of Smart Europe. “As we continue to expand our product range, we remain focused on offering diverse mobility solutions that cater to different lifestyles and preferences in Europe and around the world.”

Smart #5 1 of 17

The design closely follows that of the Beijing concept and offers unprecedented space for a Smart vehicle, not only due to its unusual length but also thanks to a 2.90-metre wheelbase. Smart remains tight-lipped about the technical specifications, but it’s assumed that the #5 will be available in various power levels, ranging from 250 kW / 340 PS to 475 kW / 646 PS. The top speed is expected to exceed 200 km/h. Customers can choose between rear-wheel and all-wheel drive, with the large battery pack boasting a capacity of 100 kWh, enabling ranges of up to 600 kilometres. The Geely platform, along with an 800-volt electrical system, ensures fast charging times.

The interior provides space for up to five people. The occupants are greeted by an almost seamless instrument cluster consisting of a 25.6-inch head-up display and two 13-inch and one 10-inch screens. The generative AI voice assistant allows the driver to access a variety of sources to get precise answers to almost any question. Combined with intelligent Smart avatars, the driver can control essential functions with just their voice, including phone calls, messaging, music, or climate control.

For added fun, a lion avatar named Leo can guide the user through the system if desired. And if you miss the right engine sound, you can dream inside with the 2,000-watt Sennheiser system, as even the speakers light up to the beat. Besides the up to 1,530-litre boot space, the variable platform also offers a 72-litre “frunk” under the front hood and more than 30 storage compartments inside. Kai Sieber, Head of Smart Design, says: “The #5 is a very special project for us. It represents a new era in Smart’s commitment to premium design that transcends boundaries and keeps an open mind. We remain true to our design philosophy, ‘Love, Pure, and Unexpected,’ and have enhanced the meaning of ‘Pure’ for an honest mid-size SUV design.”

