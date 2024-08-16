A sports car without a V10 and then with electric power – some fans of the car manufacturer from Sant’Agata already feared the end of the Northern Italian dream. But all worries vanish at the sight of the new Lamborghini Temerario – replaced by sheer delight. The 4.71-meter-long Temerario presents itself as a cohesive masterpiece, something few Lamborghini sports cars have achieved before. No polarizing front or exhaust-scarred rear – this Lambo is a true beauty. At the same time, the powertrain package is something to dream about, as the four-litre V8 engine with twin turbocharging, combined with three additional electric motors, pushes it into the performance realm of a super sports car, even knocking on the door of the mighty Revuelto.

The engine, internally known as the L411, produces 588 kW / 800 PS thanks to turbocharging and delivers a maximum torque of 700 Nm, available between 4,000 and 7,000 rpm. The first electric motor, installed between the combustion engine and the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, ensures particularly fast response and masks any potential turbo lag. Two additional axial-flow electric motors (oil-cooled, weighing 15.5 kg each) with a maximum output of 110 kW / 150 PS each drive the front wheels when needed. Their continuous power of 60 kW ensures that the total output of the Italian plug-in hybrid rises to 676 kW / 920 PS.

Lamborghini Temerario 1 of 15

The electric motors are powered by a battery pack that is just 15 x 3 cm in size, with a capacity of 3.8 kWh, and can be recharged via a plug – but only up to seven kilowatts. This oversized cigarette box is hidden in the central tunnel. While driving, the battery can be recharged through regenerative braking via the front wheels or directly by the V8 engine, taking just six minutes to refill. “We wanted to develop an unparalleled high-performance sports engine that combines the best of both worlds: a highly emotional combustion engine with performance-oriented electrification.

By combining three axial-flow electric motors with a high-revving V8 twin-turbo, we’ve achieved outstanding responsiveness, impressive torque delivery, and unique performance characteristics including energy recovery,” says Dr. Rouven Mohr, Chief Technical Officer at Lamborghini.

Lamborghini Temerario 1 of 26

This setup guarantees not only fast engine response and a spectacular sound but also incredible performance. The sports car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of over 340 km/h. The Temerario can be driven in various modes: Citta, Strada, Sport, and Corsa – if desired, even emissions-free and nearly silent. Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Lamborghini, says: “Every new Lamborghini must surpass its predecessors in terms of performance while also being more sustainable in terms of emissions. With the Temerario, we have completed an important chapter in our electrification strategy: We are the first luxury car brand to offer a fully hybridized range.”

In addition to delivering true racing thrills, the new sports car aims to attract customers who might have otherwise opted for a Porsche 911 Turbo. The Temerario offers optional ventilated leather seats and three displays, one providing information for the passenger. More leg, head, and shoulder room should significantly enhance comfort on and off the racetrack and motorways. For those keen on track days, the new Lamborghini Temerario is also available with bucket seats, sport tires, and a lightweight package that shaves a modest 25 kilograms off the approximately 1.8-tonne curb weight.