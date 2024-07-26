Modern cars are sophisticated but lack detailed knowledge about their tyres. Pirelli’s Cyber Tyre technology promised to address this by using Bluetooth-connected sensors to communicate real-time data to the vehicle’s electronic systems. The second iteration, debuted on the Pagani Utopia, allows the car to adjust traction control, stability control, and ABS systems based on the specific tyres fitted.

The Cyber Tyres can also assess tyre age and wear, alerting drivers when it’s time for replacements and possibly adjusting driving aids to suit wear. This leads to improved vehicle dynamics and safer driving conditions. Additionally, Pirelli collects data during a car’s development phase, aiding in future tyre innovation.

An advantage of Cyber Tyres is the precise data that refines tyre models, enhancing real-world performance. The ultimate goal is using multiple sensors to estimate grip levels and monitor the tyre’s contact patch, optimising the car’s systems for maximum performance.

Currently, Cyber Tyres are available for the McLaren Artura, Audi RS4, and Pagani Utopia, with the latter fully utilising their potential by adjusting electronic systems to match the tyres. This capability allows vehicles to tailor performance characteristics to different tyre types, improving both performance and safety.

The P Zero Corsa, P Zero Trofeo RS, and P Zero Winter tyres for the Utopia are equipped with sensors that communicate with the car’s dynamic systems, enabling optimal driving modes and maximising tyre potential. This integration, facilitated by Pirelli’s software, ensures more effective control systems, reducing stopping distances and enhancing grip.

Pirelli’s Cyber Tyre promises to be a pioneering market offering, advancing the specialisation of car electronics and contributing to the evolution of autonomous driving. The future of tyre technology is facinating, with Pirelli leading the way in developing smarter, more responsive tyres. The ability to communicate real-time tyre data to the car’s brain promises a new era of vehicle performance and safety.