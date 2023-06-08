The Mercedes-AMG 4×4² was designed to be one of the biggest statements in the automotive world, and it was, until now: This is this BRABUS 800 4×4² SUPERBLACK. BRABUS are back at it, this time taking the exclusive, expensive and ostentatious The Mercedes-AMG 4×4² and tuning it up into a different realm.

The engineers and designers of BRABUS have developed an off-roader with a staggering 800 hp (789 bhp) and massive peak torque of 1,000 Nm (747 lb-ft), based on the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4² which promises to turn heads in a unique way. But BRABUS insists that that have enhanced the off-road capabilities in parallel with the on-tarmac experience.

BRABUS 800 4x4² SUPERBLACK 1 of 20

The twin-turbo V8 engine has been which accelerates the off-road supercar from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.6 seconds. Due to the high centre of gravity and the all-terrain tires, the top speed is electronically limited to 210 km/h (130 mph).

Under the carbon hood, the twin-turbo, four-litre V8 engine has been traded to the BRABUS B40S-800 PowerXtra performance upgrade which provides ‘stupendous propulsion’ in the words of BRABUS. Its implementation results in an increase in peak power by 215 hp (212 bhp) and a rise in torque by 140 Nm (103 lb-ft). In order to achieve these hikes in power and torque two high-performance turbos, with their larger compressor units and their special core assemblies with reinforced axial bearings produce a boost pressure of 1.6 bar, which is higher than that of the production turbos. BRABUS BoostXtra ensures that the turbocharged engine produces a clearly audible blow-off noise when the driver lifts off the gas. Cheeky. BRABUS reassures customers of the high quality of the engine modification with the three-year or 100,000-km/62,000-mile BRABUS Tuning Warranty.

BRABUS 800 4x4² SUPERBLACK 1 of 20

What have these modifications done to the performance figures? Well, the BRABUS 800 4×4² SUPERBLACK heaves itself from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a mere 4.6 seconds. The supercar is electronically limited to 210 km/h (130 mph) due to the high centre of gravity and the mounted off-road tires.

To accompany the menacing performance, the 800 4×4² SUPERBLACK has been equipped with the BRABUS stainless sports exhaust system with actively controlled butterfly valves which ‘provides the accompanying sound befitting this potential’.

Interior & Details BRABUS 800 4x4² SUPERBLACK 1 of 30

Depending on the selected driving mode, the V8 is quiet in the subtle “Coming Home” mode or produces an especially powerful engine roar in “Sport” position. The exhaust system is also a very special visual feature: Two side pipes framed by an exposed-carbon surround exit on each side of the vehicle in front of the rear wheels. They are fitted with ‘Launch Ambience Lights,’ which light up red when the interior lights are turned on.

As with all BRABUS projects, the 800 4×4² SUPERBLACK is awash with imposing and impressive details. From the exterior carbon fibre, to the leather of the interior, quality as well as fit and finish are priorities for BRABUS. This exclusive creation has a price tag to match. The BRABUS 800 4×4² SUPERBLACK is priced at €672,955 and that’s before taxes. Get you orders in now!