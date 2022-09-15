The 2023 GR Supra introduces a new six-speed intelligent Manual Transmission option which adds a new dimension to the driver’s experience.

The new GR Supra’s Manual Transmission was developed by Toyota Gazoo Racing in cooperation with Toyota Motor Europe and German transmission supplier ZF and built with components designed specifically to suit the power and torque characteristics of its 3.0 litre straight-six engine delivering an output power of 382 hp.

2023 Toyota GR Supra Prices in USA

Year Trim Price 2023 GR Supra 2.0 $43,540 2023 GR Supra 3.0 Base $52,000 2023 GR Supra 3.0 Premium $55,650 2023 GR Supra 3.0 Base MT $52,500 2023 GR Supra 3.0 Premium MT $55,650 2023 GR Supra 3.0 A91-MT $58,345

The manual transmission will be available on the Supra 3.0 and 3.0 Premium as an option. The limited A91-MT models will be produced for the year 2023 only and the colours for the 3.0 and 3.0 Premium will include a new Stratosphere Blue colour and all the standard Supra colours.

In addition, the Stratosphere Blue colour will also be available on the Supra 2.0 and the A91-MT Edition will be available in Burnout (matted white) and CU Later Gray.

The manual gearbox also features an intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) programmed with new software that prioritises sporty performance.

The GR Supra MT will be available in dealer lots with the retail price starting at $52,500.

