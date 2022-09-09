How many years has it been? 11 years.

For eleven years, we have enjoyed the beauty that is the Pagani Huayra, in different forms but in limited quantity for the chosen few. It was a cold February in Milan back in 2011 when Horacio Pagani revealed the Huayra (waira) to the world.

For the second time, Milan will host the debut ceremony of the Huayra successor codenamed C10. GTspirit will be there to witness this historic moment on September 12th, 2022.

The Huayra enjoyed a solid 11 years of glory in the limelight, despite having huge shoes to fill after taking over from the Zonda, Pagani ensured that it was a masterpiece to be reckoned with. Pagani ushered in a new era of hypercar interiors, contrary to what you would normally find on a Ferrari or Lamborghini. And the interior has played the biggest part in making the Pagani Huayra as unique as it is today.

Working closely with AMG, Pagani has managed to utilize top of the range AMG engines and we expect this partnership to continue on the upcoming C10. And don’t worry, Pagani is not looking into EVs, they admitted that Pagani customers are not interested in EV talk. Perhaps because they already own EVs from other brands and are interested in the purity that comes with a Pagani as is.

That said, stay tuned and join us next week as we usher in a new era for Pagani with the new Pagani C10!