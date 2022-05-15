The RSQ8 is the top model in Audi Q series with sporty performance and the elegance of a premium SUV coupe. ABT Sportsline has further enhanced the sporty exclusivity of this basic model by introducing a new RSQ8 Signature Edition which transforms the fast SUV into a Racing Utility Vehicle.

The new RSQ8 Signature Edition is powered by a V8 biturbo engine producing a maximum output power of 800 hp and 1000 Nm of torque. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 3.2 seconds and the top speed is limited to 315 km/h.

In addition, the racing performance of the vehicle is provided by the intercooler and turbocharger specifically developed for the Signature Edition in combination with the high-tech control unit ABT Engine control.

The special model is the second vehicle model from ABT Sportsline to be awarded the title ‘Signature Edition’ and thus the highest level of exclusivity. In addition, an exclusive ABT Power R performance upgrade responsible for the impressive performance will also be available for interested clients.

An extensive aerodynamic kit with different special surface structure will also be available. The unique structure adorns the front lips, front blades, front skirt inserts including air intake grille and optimized air flow, the front-grill add-on, fender extensions, mirror caps, door strip attachments, rear trim panel set, rear skirt add-on and the rear spoiler.

The model has been fitted with high-performance ‘Signature Edition’ 23 inch forged wheels finished in glossy black mounted with corresponding tyres measuring 295/35 R23.

The interior of the new RSQ8 Signature Edition features diamond stitchings on the seats, door refinements and on the foot and boot mats, the Signature Carbon Bold surface scheme has been applied on the steering wheel clasp and decor panels and ABT logo and RSQ8 Signature Edition letterings are embroidered in the seats, centre armrest and on the floor mats as a badge.

The new RSQ8 will be limited to 96 units worldwide and each unit is hand-built by experienced racing mechanics.