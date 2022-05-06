BMW officially presented the new BMW 7 Series (BMW i7); an all electric luxury sedan that demonstrates exclusive driving experience, long-distance comfort and top-end digital experience. This is the 7th generation BMW 7 Series which for the first time launched with a full electric model (i70), hybrid and combustion diesel and petrol engines all at the same time.

2023 BMW i7 Specs & 7 Series Engine Options

BMW i7 M70 xDrive BMW i7 xDrive60 BMW M760e xDrive

(Plug-in-Hybrid) BMW 760i xDrive BMW 750e xDrive BMW 740i (Not Sold in Europe) BMW 735i (Not Sold in Europe) BMW 740d xDrive Engine x2 Electric Motors x2 Electric Motors 3.0L inline six + 1 Electric Motor 4.4L V8 petrol + 48v mild hybrid 3.0L inline petrol + mild hybrid 3.0L inline 6 petrol + 48v mild hybrid 3.0L inline 6 petrol + 48v mild hybrid 3.0L inline 6 diesel + mild hybrid Gearbox Single Speed Transmission Single Speed Transmission 8 Speed Automatic 8 Speed Automatic 8 Speed Automatic 8 Speed Automatic 8 Speed Automatic 8 Speed Automatic Drive AWD AWD AWD AWD AWD RWD RWD AWD Output Horsepower 600hp+ 571hp 571hp 544hp 490hp 380hp 286hp 300hp Output Torque 1000nm+ 745nm 800nm 750nm 700nm 520nm 425nm 670nm 0-100km/h <4s 4.7s 4.3s 4.2s 4.9s 5.4s 6.7s 6.3s Top Speed 250km/h 240km/h 250km/h 250km/h 250km/h 250km/h 250km/h 250km/h

The new 7 Series incorporates modern style in its exterior and interior design. The interior features BMW Theater Screen, multi-sensory BMW iDrive with the latest BMW Operating System 8, BMW Curved Display, Maneuver Assistant for automated parking and maneuvering, Executive Lounge option for the rear with reclining seats and new BMW Individual Merino leather/cashmere wool trim.

The new model offers a choice of combustion engines, plug-in hybrid systems and all-electric drive for the first time. The market launch in Europe will only feature the BMW i7 whereas the USA, China and other selected sales regions will be offered two models at market launch in addition to the all-electric variant, each equipped with a petrol engine and 48V mild-hybrid technology.

In addition, a model variant with a diesel engine and 48V mild hybrid technology will be added to the range in Europe after market launch and further variants of the all-electric BMW i7 including the BMW i7 M70 xDrive will also be available at a later date.

The new BMW 7 Series model range worldwide will expand to include two BMW M models equipped with electrified drive systems. The new BMW M760e xDrive has an output power of 571 hp, 800 Nm of torque and is scheduled to debut in Spring 2023.

The new BMW i7 M70 xDrive has been fitted with an all-electric drive system with two motors at the front and rear axle. The model generates maximum output power of over 600 hp and over 1000 Nm of torque. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in under 4.0 seconds.

The world premiere of the new BMW 7 Series will be in April 2022 and its global market launch will begin in November 2022.

BMW 760i xDrive 1 of 7