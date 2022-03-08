Polestar officially unveiled its new concept car that redefines sports roadsters for the electric age. The new concept car has been named Polestar O2 and it’s the brand’s version of open-top performance with the benefits of an electric motor.

The new Polestar O2 has been designed to ensure a light, lively and confident driving experience and it features a bespoke bonded aluminium platform adopted from the Polestar 5.

Additionally, the bespoke aluminium platform was developed in-house by Polestar’s R&D team in the UK and it enhances tight body control, high rigidity and intuitive dynamics geared towards heightened dynamic response.

The vehicle features a low and wide body stance, compact 2+2 cabin design, long wheelbase and minimal overhangs. The vehicle’s aerodynamics has been disguised as integrated ducts to further maximize the range and improve laminar air flow over the wheels and body whereas the rear lights functioning as air blades reduce the turbulence behind the car.

The interior of the new Polestar O2 features a new thermoplastic mono-material (single base material). Recycled polyester is the only material used on all the soft components of the interior, this simplifies recycling while also reducing waste and weight.

The interior also features an autonomous cinematic drone behind the seats which can be deployed while the car is moving, the drone operates automatically, and the driver can choose either atmospheric or action sequence. The video clips from the drone can be edited and shared directly from the 15 inch center display when the car is parked.

Polestar O2 1 of 11

The performance details of the vehicle were not included.