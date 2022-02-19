McLaren P1s around the world will receive a new generation battery that is 55kg lighter than the first gen battery. A few owners have already reported issues with their batteries, like the LaFerrari which requires a battery upgrade, the P1 will receive a similar upgrade which was perfected during the development of the McLaren Speedtail.

The new battery will come with a 6 year warranty, but most importantly this battery improves performance and lap times thanks to the reduced weight. With this battery, the McLaren P1 is 0.5s quicker at the Nardo Ring and the 0-300km/h time improves by 0.4s.

The new battery will be available through all McLaren retailers around the world, first deliveries will take place in July 2022.