Battle of the EV heavyweights, all three are top of the range in their respective model lineups. Dragtimescom recently matched up a Tesla Model S Plaid against the new Lucid Air Dream Edition, and a Porsche Taycan Turbo S against the same Lucid Air.

Let’s go over the specs real quick in the table below before we get to the videos. But if you are familiar with all the cars, you can skip the table and dive right into the action.

Lucid Air Dream Edition P vs Tesla Model S Plaid vs Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Lucid Air Dream Edition PTesla Model S PlaidPorsche Taycan Turbo S
Electric MotorDual Electric Motors, 1 Front + 1 RearTri Motor, 1 front + 2 rearDual Motor, 1 front + 1 rear
Battery118 kWh Lithium Ion100 kWh Lithium Ion93 kWh Lithium Ion
Output (horsepower)1,111hp 1,020hp751hp
Gearbox1 Speed gear1 Speed1 speed front + 2 speed rear
TransmissionAll Wheel DriveAll Wheel DriveAll Wheel Drive
0-60mph2.5s2.07s (1.98s prepped surface)2.6s
1/4 Mile10s9.3s10.5s
Top Speed235mph200mph162mph
Charging System800v400v800v
Range 520 mi (840 km)396 miles (637km)258 miles (416km)
Curb Weight2,375 kg2,189 kg2,295 kg
Price$169,000$131,000$186,350

Lucid Air Dream Edition P vs Tesla Model S Plaid

Lucid Air Dream Edition P vs Porsche Taycan Turbo S

