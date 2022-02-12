Battle of the EV heavyweights, all three are top of the range in their respective model lineups. Dragtimescom recently matched up a Tesla Model S Plaid against the new Lucid Air Dream Edition, and a Porsche Taycan Turbo S against the same Lucid Air.

Let’s go over the specs real quick in the table below before we get to the videos. But if you are familiar with all the cars, you can skip the table and dive right into the action.

Lucid Air Dream Edition P vs Tesla Model S Plaid vs Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Lucid Air Dream Edition P Tesla Model S Plaid Porsche Taycan Turbo S Electric Motor Dual Electric Motors, 1 Front + 1 Rear Tri Motor, 1 front + 2 rear Dual Motor, 1 front + 1 rear Battery 118 kWh Lithium Ion 100 kWh Lithium Ion 93 kWh Lithium Ion Output (horsepower) 1,111hp 1,020hp 751hp Gearbox 1 Speed gear 1 Speed 1 speed front + 2 speed rear Transmission All Wheel Drive All Wheel Drive All Wheel Drive 0-60mph 2.5s 2.07s (1.98s prepped surface) 2.6s 1/4 Mile 10s 9.3s 10.5s Top Speed 235mph 200mph 162mph Charging System 800v 400v 800v Range 520 mi (840 km) 396 miles (637km) 258 miles (416km) Curb Weight 2,375 kg 2,189 kg 2,295 kg Price $169,000 $131,000 $186,350

Lucid Air Dream Edition P vs Tesla Model S Plaid

Lucid Air Dream Edition P vs Porsche Taycan Turbo S